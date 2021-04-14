UEFA Hand Kudela 10-Game Ban for 'Racist Behavior'

Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela has been hit with a 10-game UEFA ban for "racist behaviour" directed at Rangers' Glen Kamara, who has to serve a three-match suspension for assault.

Kudela was given an initial one-match ban by UEFA as the governing body opened proceedings against him last week, forcing him to miss Slavia's 1-1 draw at Arsenal in their quarter-final tie.

At the time, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body confirmed Kudela's suspension was relating to "insulting players or others present at the match".

Kudela and Slavia strenuously denied the initial accusations levelled by Kamara in March, with the Czech Republic international alleged to have made a racist comment while covering his mouth towards the end of an ill-tempered round-of-16 second leg that Rangers lost 2-0, eliminating them from the competition.

"He will have that stamp for life"@NDJ_Official has welcomed the 10-match ban handed to Ondrej Kudela after he racially abused Rangers player Glen Kamara. #beINUCL #UCL



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ



Live Blog - https://t.co/0XjgFiNmoq pic.twitter.com/TUtFVvE4Y7 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 14, 2021

UEFA has sanctioned Kudela - who was described by Slavia as a "football gentleman" - following a full investigation.

A UEFA statement read: "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the incidents that occurred during the 2020-21 Europa League round of 16 second leg match between Rangers and Slavia Prague on March 18, 2021, and the subsequent proceedings opened against Mr. Ondrej Kudela and Mr. Glen Kamara, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken the following decisions:

"To suspend Slavia Prague player, Mr. Ondrej Kudela, for the next 10 UEFA club and representative team competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for racist behaviour, which includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during Slavia Prague's 2020-21 Europa League quarter-final first leg match against Arsenal on April 8, 2021."

Slavia accused Kamara of attacking Kudela inside the stadium after the game and UEFA has also taken action against the Rangers midfielder.

The statement continued: "To suspend Rangers player, Mr. Glen Kamara, for three UEFA club competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for assaulting another player."

Kamara's Rangers team-mate Kemar Roofe has also been charged with assault by UEFA after a studs-up challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, who suffered a fractured skull.

Roofe has been handed a four-game ban.