Julen Lopetegui expects Sevilla to "leave our lives on the pitch" in the Europa League final against Inter, for which Lucas Ocampos remains a doubt.

Sevilla have won Europe's secondary club competition a record five times, three of which came in succession from 2014 to 2016.

They take on Serie A runners-up Inter in Cologne on Friday and Lopetegui hopes to continue the LaLiga club's rich tradition in the Europa League.

However, the former Real Madrid and Spain boss acknowledged overcoming Antonio Conte's team will prove an extremely difficult task.

"We are calm. This is a final we have worked hard for. The objective is to arrive well in every way, with balance and the right emotions," Lopetegui told a pre-match news conference on Thursday.

"Inter are a very complete team with very great players and a very specific way of playing. They know how to attack a lot and do not give away chances.

"We must be a very complete team. How we are going to face them will be by playing to our strengths and understanding what is happening in every moment of the game.

"Every detail of the final will be important. This is not different from any other game. We must do what we always do and be prepared to overcome the difficulties that Inter will put us through with their world-class players.

"We are going to leave our lives on the pitch and [the fans] should not have the slightest doubt about this."

Sevilla star Ocampos has been struggling with a knee injury and was replaced after 56 minutes of the semi-final triumph against Manchester United.

Ocampos has scored 17 goals and set up another five in all competitions for Sevilla this season but Lopetegui is unsure whether he will be fit enough to play a full part.

"We are going to wait for training today, which is another day, but let's hope that tomorrow everyone is ready," he said when asked about the Argentine's condition.