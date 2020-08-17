Inter will face Sevilla in the Europa League final as doubles from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku helped dispatch Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Dusseldorf.

Five-time winners Sevilla came from behind to beat Manchester United on Sunday, and Antonio Conte's side joined them in the final with a rampant victory – Martinez and Lukaku the stars.

Martinez's first Europa League goal of the season got Inter off the mark, and he had his second with 16 minutes left after Danilo D'Ambrosio had doubled the Nerazzurri's lead.

Inter were not done there, though, with Martinez brilliantly teeing up Lukaku, who subsequently helped himself to a second with a terrific turn and finish late on as the Serie A runners up made it into their first European final since 2010.

Martinez's opener came after 19 minutes – Andriy Pyatov slicing a clearance straight to Nicolo Barella, who delivered a pinpoint cross from which Inter's forward headed home.

It should have been 2-0 before the half-hour, but neither Lukaku or Barella were able to tuck in from point-blank range.

Barella would have made up for the miss soon after, had Pyatov not kept out the midfielder's dipping effort.

Martinez nearly caught Pyatov off his line early in the second half, with the goalkeeper just managing to recover, before Lukaku sent a low effort wide.

Junior Moraes should have done better with a header he directed straight at Samir Handanovic just after the hour and Inter swiftly made their fortune count.

Afforded a free run from Marcelo Brozovic's corner, D'Ambrosio leapt highest to plant a firm header beyond Pyatov, who was beaten again when Martinez slotted in his second 10 minutes later.

Martinez then turned provider to cap off a supreme display – Lukaku coolly curling home from inside the area.

Lukaku had his 16th Europa League goal in 10 appearances soon after, adding further gloss to a win that takes Inter to the verge of winning their first trophy since 2011.

What does it mean? Inter back where they belong

It has been far too long since a club of Inter's stature made a European final – indeed, they won the last one they were involved in a decade ago.

Now, Conte and his side have the chance to put that right, though they have Europa League specialists Sevilla in their path.

Martinez steps out of Lukaku's shadow

It has been a fantastic season for Martinez, but since the resumption of the season it has been his strike partner Lukaku who has taken the limelight.

But Martinez went from supporting act to main man with two fantastic goals and a superb assist for Lukaku, who has hit form just in time for the final.

Pyatov error gifts Inter

Inter had not really managed a meaningful attack prior to Pyatov's mistake, but Barella and Martinez made sure to make Shakhtar's goalkeeper pay as his dreadful pass ultimately cost the Ukrainian side, and it got no better as he went on to pick the ball out of his net on a further four occasions.

What's next?

Sevilla await Inter on Friday in Cologne in what promises to be a closely fought final, though with Martinez and Lukaku in such form, the Serie A club should be considered favourites.

Full Time: Inter 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

85': Substitution - Stefano Sensi and Sebastiano Esposito on for Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku

84': GOAL - Romelu Lukaku

Simply unstoppable right now.



81': Substitution - Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses on for Lautaro Martinez and Danilo D'Ambrosio

78': GOAL - Romelu Lukaku (assist by Lautaro Martinez)

75': Substitution: Yevheniy Konopylanka on for Marlos

74': GOAL - Lautaro Martinez (assist by Romelu Lukaku)

65': Substitution - Cristiano Birgahi on for Ashley Young

64': GOAL - Danilo D'Ambrosio (assist by Marcelo Brozovic)

Inter Milan have their heads in the game today!



62': Save - Samir Handanovic blocks a close-range Junior Moreas header

59': Substitution - Manor Solomon on for Alan Patrick

48': Save - Andryi Pyatov denies Lautaro Martinez

The second half kicks off

Half-Time

18': GOAL - Lautaro Martinez (assist by Nicolo Baralla)

Lautaro Martínez puts Inter ahead!



The first-half kicks off

Starting XI

All of @Inter's goals en-route to the semi-finals... ⚫️🔵



🟠⚒️ All of @FCShakhtar's UEL goals this season...



Kickoff: Monday, August 17 @ 3:00pm ET

Pre-game Opta stats:

Inter Milan will appear in the semi-final of a European competition for the first time since the 2009/10 in the UEFA Champions League (winning the competition that year), whilst this is the eighth time the Italian side have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup/ Europa League – more than any other side.

The only previous meeting between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk was in the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League qualifying phase, with Inter winning 3-1 on aggregate across two legs.

Since dropping out of the UEFA Champions League, Inter have won all four of their UEFA Europa League games this season – they last won five consecutive matches in major European competition (excluding qualifiers) between December 2009 – April 2010 (a run of six) on their way to the UEFA Champions League final.

Shakhtar Donetsk are looking to reach only their second ever UEFA European final, last achieving that feat in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup, knocking out Dynamo Kiev in the semi-final and beating Werder Bremen in the final.

In the quarter final, Inter’s Romelu Lukaku became the first player in UEFA Cup/ Europa League history to score in nine consecutive matches a run stretching back to November 2014 with Everton. The Belgian striker has been involved in 15 goals in his last nine UEFA Europa League matches (12 goals & 3 assists).

Junior Moraes has been directly involved in seven goals in seven UEFA Europa League appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk (5 goals, 2 assists), with all of these games coming in the knockout phase of the competition.