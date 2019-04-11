Español
Keep beIN
UEFA Europa League

Wass And Guedes Strike Late To Snatch 3-1 First-Leg Lead For Valencia Over Villarreal

Valencia look likely to be in the Europa League last four after they beat Villarreal 3-1 away from home in their quarter-final first leg.

Getty Images

Desperately late goals from Daniel Wass and Goncalo Guedes helped Valencia to a dramatic 3-1 win at local rivals Villarreal in their Europa League quarter-final first leg, as Los Che put one foot in the last four.

Javi Calleja's men recovered well after a woeful start and they went on to dominate most of the match, but they ran out of steam in the latter stages and Valencia finished them off ruthlessly with two goals right at the end.

Valencia put themselves ahead early on when Guedes reacted quickest to Dani Parejo's penalty being saved, but Villarreal soon took control and deservedly levelled with a spot-kick of their own – Santi Cazorla netting.

 

 

The visitors struggled to contend with the excellent Cazorla and Villarreal's dynamism in attack after half-time, but their imagination only went so far and they found themselves picked off, as Wass slammed a fine strike in before Guedes effectively ended the tie on the break in stoppage time.

 

Daniel Wass Villarreal Valencia Europa League Goncalo Guedes Santi Cazorla
Previous Sports Burst Live Show 4/11/19 - Mangled Messi And
Read
Sports Burst Live Show 4/11/19 - Mangled Messi And More Champions League Reaction
Next

Latest Stories