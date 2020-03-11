Español
UEFA Europa League

Roma Flight "Not Authorized" To Land In Spain

Roma to miss Europa League clash with Sevilla after "plane from Italy was not authorized to land in Spain"

Roma have announced they will not travel to Spain for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 match against Sevilla on Thursday.

The Italian club said on Twitter on Wednesday that their "plane from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain", adding UEFA would provide a further update.

 

Both legs of the tie had been due to take place behind closed doors.

Italy is in lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, with significant travel restrictions in place across the country.

Roma europa league Soccer Sevilla
