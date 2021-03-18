Español
UEFA Europa League

Granada Advance Past Molde to Europa League Quarterfinals

Diego Martinez's men sealed a 3-2 aggregate win in Norway to reach the last eight in Granada's first ever Europa League campaign.

REUTERS

Granada have punched their ticket to the quarterfinal stage of the Europa League after edging Molde 3-2 on aggregate.

The LaLiga club, in its first ever European campaign, advanced to the last eight of the competition despite losing Thursday's second leg 2-1.

Head coach Diego Martinez guided the Andalusian outfit to a seventh place finish last season having only just been promoted from the Spanish second tier.

 

Roberto Soldado’s thumping header on 72 minutes was the difference between the sides over the two legs. Molde scored a penalty in the 90th minute but it was too little too late for the Norwegian outfit.

Diego Martinez's men are next in action on Sunday when they travel to Mestalla to take on Valencia in LaLiga.

Europa League Granada Molde
