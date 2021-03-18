Granada have punched their ticket to the quarterfinal stage of the Europa League after edging Molde 3-2 on aggregate.

The LaLiga club, in its first ever European campaign, advanced to the last eight of the competition despite losing Thursday's second leg 2-1.

Head coach Diego Martinez guided the Andalusian outfit to a seventh place finish last season having only just been promoted from the Spanish second tier.

7- @GranadaCF_en are the 7th Spanish team to reach the quarter-finals in their first season in the #UEL since 2009 (also Atlético, Valencia, Villarreal, Sevilla, Athletic and Celta). Only Levante, Betis and Getafe failed to do so after reaching the Last 16. Alhambra. pic.twitter.com/WOsjc4guZa — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 18, 2021

Roberto Soldado’s thumping header on 72 minutes was the difference between the sides over the two legs. Molde scored a penalty in the 90th minute but it was too little too late for the Norwegian outfit.

Diego Martinez's men are next in action on Sunday when they travel to Mestalla to take on Valencia in LaLiga.