Lionel Messi has revealed that he is adapting to life in Paris quicker than he anticipated after his shock moves to PSG in the summer. He explained: "It was much easier than we thought when we first arrived. We were concerned about our sons and how difficult it was going to be. And they were the ones who adapted first. They got used to this. They're already going to school. They will learn to speak French very fast for sure. Children are very bright. It was very comforting for me and Antonella to see them adapting so fast. They've adapted to the new city and the new country."

The former Barcelona captain added that he believes his new side is one of the favorites to win this season's Champions League. He said: "Everybody says we are the big favorites (to win Champions League). And it's true in a way. But we still need to impose our name. To consolidate as a team. And we have extraordinary players in order to get there. But I think there are other great teams that are candidates to win the tournament. Champions League is a very tough competition. That is why it's such a special and nice competition. The best teams are there and it gets tougher year after year. And it's true we are favorites. But not the only ones."

He talked about Xavi's performance in Barcelona and described the new Barcelona boss: "I think Xavi (Hernandez) is a coach who knows a lot. He knows Barca very well. He's been there his whole life. He will bring back happiness. He is very well respected both by the fans and the team. He knows how to pass his knowledge to the players. And I am sure he will make the team grow."

The Argentinian also made an opinion about Dani Alves return: "I was surprised by Dani's (Alves) return to Barça. Especially at this moment. I think that, as I said about Xavi, his arrival can be good for the young players. He can help them grow. He is a natural winner. He transmits a lot of him to the team. And he will do that with the young players."