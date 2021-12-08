Barcelona's first Champions League campaign without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades may come to an end in the group stage if it doesn't find a way to beat Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

He said: "I am working, the same the team is, to win tomorrow and make it to best sixteen. That is our reality. We logically have other competitions. La Liga will tell us how far we've reached by the end of the season. But we can't let go of any competition. We are Barcelona and we must try to win all competitions. Copa del Rey, (Spanish and European) Supercups, La Liga and Champions League. And tomorrow we have a very good opportunity of making history."

It would be the first time since the 2003-04 season that the Catalan club didn't play in the knockout stage of the competition.

Barcelona is second to Bayern in Group E, and two points ahead of third-place Benfica.

But a draw or a loss in Germany would allow Benfica to advance with a home win against already eliminated Dynamo Kyiv.