Villarreal will try to achieve this Wednesday at Anfield against Liverpool their first victory away from home in a semifinal of European competitions in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semis.

Unai Emery's team starts the tie at Anfield Road with the sole objective of showing the high competitive level that has allowed them to beat two European football legends and also candidates for this year's title: Juventus and Bayern Munich.

These playoffs have led Villarreal to reach this semifinal with very good feelings and in one of their best moments of the season, since in the League they have once again entered the fight for European places and now face the challenge of overcoming the semi-finals of the Champions League and make up for what happened sixteen years ago, when they missed out on reaching the final against Arsenal.

Potential lineups:

Liverpool: Alisson: Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mané.

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán, Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin, Manu Trigueros, Lo Celso, Danjuma.