Ronald Koeman could plunge Samuel Umtiti back into Barcelona action against Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo as the defender gets set for his first appearance of the season.

The French World Cup winner has been blighted by knee problems, with Barcelona announcing his latest injury issue in early July, and he has not played since.

However, Barca declared on Tuesday morning that Umtiti has been given the medical all-clear over his left knee, naming him in their squad for the clash with Juventus at Camp Nou that evening.

🐻 That feeling when you’re back in the match squad after 1️⃣6️⃣1️⃣ days. 😁 pic.twitter.com/SMhxXUiXZO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 8, 2020

That comes as a major boost to head coach Koeman, whose defensive options have been clipped by an injury suffered by Gerard Pique.

Barcelona and Juventus are both assured of qualification for the last-16 stage ahead of their clash in the final round of Group G games, with Koeman's side three points clear of the Serie A champions thanks to their 2-0 win in Turin in October.

Ronaldo missed that game after testing positive for COVID-19 but there was the tantalizing prospect of the former Real Madrid star lining up against Lionel Messi, in a clash of the two preeminent players of their generation.