The match by Opta Facts:

● Shakhtar Donetsk have lost their opening UEFA Champions League group stage game in two of their last three participations (W1) – as many MD1 defeats as in their previous 10 seasons in the competition combined.

● Sheriff Tiraspol are unbeaten in their last 10 games in European competition (W7 D3), while keeping seven clean sheets in this run of fixtures.

● Shakhtar Donetsk (20 shots) lost a UEFA Champions League game in which they had 20+ shots for the first time since October 2007 when they lost to Milan (21 shots).

● Sheriff Tiraspol’s Cristiano has assisted three goals in his last three matches in all European competition (inc. qualifiers), including assisting twice tonight on his UEFA Champions League debut.

● Adama Traoré has scored Sheriff Tiraspol’s first ever goal in the UEFA Champions League with what was the team’s first shot on target in the competition.

● Sheriff Tiraspol’s Adama Traoré became the first ever Mali affiliated player to score on their UEFA Champions League debut.