Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan:

● Shakhtar Donetsk remain winless in all European competitions against Inter Milan (P6 D4 L2), scoring just a single goal across those six meetings, with each of the last three ending goalless.

● Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan is just the second fixture in UEFA Champions League history to see three consecutive goalless draws after Manchester United vs Villarreal between 2005 – 2008 (4 successive 0-0 draws).

● Since the start of last season, no teams have played out more goalless draws in the UEFA Champions League than Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan (3 each).

● Inter Milan (D1 L1) have failed to win their first two games in a UEFA Champions League campaign for a third consecutive season.

● Shakhtar Donetsk are the first side that have failed to score a single goal in the first two games of a UEFA Champions League campaign despite having 32+ attempts on goal since Valencia in 2018-19 (34 shots, 0 goals in their first two games that season).

● Inter’s Edin Dzeko has now failed to score in each of his last five UEFA Champions League appearances (2 for Inter & 3 for Roma), despite having 19 attempts on goal during this period – only between December 2013 – October 2015 has he endured a longer goalless run in the competition (11).