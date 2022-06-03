Real Madrid have called for "answers and explanations" regarding the security breakdown at last week's Champions League final in Paris, demanding organizers be held accountable for the unsavory scenes that were ensured.

The start of the match – played at the Stade de France in Paris' Saint-Denis suburb – was delayed by over half an hour as supporters struggled to enter the stadium.

Widely circulated social media footage has since shown Liverpool fans being tear-gassed by local police and placed at risk of a crash ahead of kick-off, with reports also suggesting Spanish supporters were pickpocketed and assaulted outside the venue.

While UEFA has commissioned an independent report on the events, the French government has been heavily criticized for blaming supporters in possession of counterfeit tickets for causing the scenes.

On Thursday, Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan hit out at "disgraceful" comments from French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who suggested Liverpool fans "pose public order problems" on European excursions.

European champions Madrid have now joined their final opponents in calling for match organizers to be held accountable for the breakdown of security in Paris, saying fans displayed "exemplary" behavior amid the chaos.

Los Blancos also corroborated reports their own supporters had been subjected to violence in Paris, as well as questioning the decision to hold the match at the Stade de France after UEFA had stripped Saint Petersburg of hosting rights after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

A statement on the club's website began: "In light of the unfortunate events which took place on the 28th of May in the surroundings of and at access points to the Stade de France, and even inside the stadium itself, Real Madrid C. F. wishes to express the following in defense of our fans, who were victim to said events.

"We would like to know the reasons which led to this venue being chosen to host the final and the criteria used, taking into account the experiences of the day.

"Furthermore, we call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenseless. Fans who, in general terms, showed exemplary conduct at all times.

"We believe something which should have been a wonderful festival of football for all fans who attended the game, quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which have caused a sense of outrage around the world.

"As was evident in the revealing images published by the media, several fans were attacked, harassed, assaulted and robbed in a violent fashion.

"These occurrences continued as they moved in their cars or buses, causing concern for their physical wellbeing. Certain fans even had to spend the night in hospital as a result of injuries.

"Football has transmitted an image to the world which is far away from the values and goals which it should pursue.

"Our fans and supporters deserve a response and those responsible to be held accountable in order for events like these to be eradicated from football and sport in general."