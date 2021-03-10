Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao was not asked any questions by the media in his post-match news conference, despite the club's stunning triumph against Juventus in the Champions League.

Juventus beat 10-man Porto 3-2 after extra time on Tuesday, but the Portuguese powerhouse still advanced to the quarter-finals 4-4 on away goals.

Federico Chiesa scored a second-half brace for Juve and Adrien Rabiot headed home after Sergio Oliveira's second goal to set up a grandstand finish, but the Italian giants fell short at home in Turin.

It marked the first time Porto progressed from a Champions League knockout tie after winning the first leg since 2003-04.

But Conceicao left his post-match news conference without making any comments – no Portuguese journalists were on the Zoom call to discuss the memorable victory.

However, Conceicao did speak to UEFA about Porto's success after Mehdi Taremi was sent off for two bookable offenses nine minutes into the second half.

"These games are marked in the history of the club. The players dignified the fans with the passion they have," Conceicao told UEFA.com.

"The players managed to get the true essence and true DNA of FC Porto. Their incredible determination and spirit of sacrifice touched me.

"I have a group of brave players who interpreted what we wanted in the best way, against a great team with players of a very high level. We suffered but also created difficulties for Juventus. We were a real team.

"Congratulations to the players, they did a fantastic job. After Taremi's expulsion, we showed the FC Porto DNA. We never stopped believing – this is the true DNA of FC Porto."

Porto's starting XI against Juventus was the second oldest in their Champions League history (29 years and 16 days), behind only their match with Barcelona in March 2000 (29 years and 86 days).