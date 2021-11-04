An irate Pep Guardiola immediately turned his attention to Saturday's derby against Manchester United after his side brushed off Club Brugge for a second time.

Manchester City followed up their 5-1 win over the Belgian side a fortnight ago with a 4-1 victory at the City of Manchester Stadium to move to the top of UEFA Champions League Group A.

The result meant last season's runners-up now need only a point to qualify for the last 16.

After their surprise loss to Crystal Palace last weekend, the Premier League champions now head to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime in good heart.

City manager Guardiola said "The people were taking the piss to me for the fact I say today is more important than (Manchester) United. And it was.

Right now, the most important game ever is Man United."