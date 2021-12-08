Julian Nagelsmann still sees Barcelona as a candidate for the Champions League title, even though the Catalan giants may fail to reach the knockout stage if they don't beat Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday.

He said: "They can achieve a lot. It's a very good team. They still have world-class players in their line-up, players with a lot of experience, and also many young players with a big talent. And of course, at the table, they are under pressure and must play a good match and win ideally, so they are not dependent on others. Therefore they will give everything they have. That will be good for the match, that we have an opponent who wants to attack, who wants to join the game, and wants to clinch a result. In the end for us, it's not about kicking someone out, but playing a good match and getting three points. Of course, if we get three points it's not good for Barcelona, but I still see them as one candidate for the title."

Barca head into the match sitting second on seven points in the Group E standings, eight points behind already qualified Bayern.

Benfica currently sit third and are two points behind Barca, who they beat 3-0 in Lisbon before claiming a goalless draw at Camp Nou.

That means 'The Eagles' will join Bayern in the last 16 if they beat bottom side Dynamo Kyiv and Xavi Hernandez's side fail to pick up all three points at Allianz Arena.