Alvaro Morata spoke of how Massimiliano Allegri convinced him to stay Juventus and that if it were up to him he would always remain with the Bianconeri.

Spain striker Morata returned to the Allianz Stadium in September 2020 and is in the second season of a loan from Atletico Madrid.

During last month's January transfer window Morata was linked with a LaLiga return, with Barcelona reported to have been interested in his signature.

Such speculation only mounted with Juve spending big to land Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

Asked about Barca's interest, Morata – speaking at a news conference previewing Juve's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Villarreal – said: "It's not important.

"We talked with the coach during the transfer window, about his ideas, and he told me the arrival of Dusan would help me and that has been the case. I'm happy to be here.

"If it depended on me, I would always stay here."

Morata went on to explain how influential Allegri was in convincing him to stay in Turin.

"I have always felt his confidence, since we started working together. He is the first to ask me things, but he knows what I am and what I am not.

"He told me that I had to stay and that he trusted me. Now I have to give everything to return his trust."

Vlahovic moved to Juve in an €80million deal and Morata spoke about how his arrival has lifted Juve's squad.

"He has given us all extra energy," he said.

"You can see in his eyes how much Dusan is looking forward to tomorrow's match. He only brings positive things.

"He is young and he has a wonderful career ahead of him. He's adapted right away."