Following a spell on the sidelines with injury, Lionel Messi is set to make his first Champions League appearance of the season.
Ernesto Valverde has named the Argentine in his starting line-up for Wednesday's Camp Nou clash against Inter.
The latest from #FCBarcelona - Lionel Messi is set to START! @eastonjamie has details.#beINUCL #UCL #BarcaInter 📺 HD1 pic.twitter.com/Gufc02MddU— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) October 2, 2019
He's starting. pic.twitter.com/nH5lwdPnue— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2019