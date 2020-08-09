Only a poor performance against Barcelona will prevent Bayern Munich from reaching the Champions League semi-finals, according to Lothar Matthaus.

The former Bayern midfielder is convinced Hansi Flick's men hold the upper hand going into Friday’s clash with the LaLiga giants.

The Bundesliga champions blew Chelsea away 7-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals to seal their passage to the final four, which get underway on Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal.

“Obviously Barcelona have the quality to play at their best in this game. But I believe Bayern would have to make a lot of bad mistakes to lose to this Barcelona team,” Matthaus told Marca.

“Anything can happen in a one-legged tie, if you have a bad day, you’re out. With two-legged ties you have a chance to correct matters.”

Barca sealed their passage to the semi-finals with a 4-2 aggregate win over Napoli.