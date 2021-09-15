Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig

The match by Opta Facts:



● This was Manchester City’s highest-scoring UEFA Champions League game (6-3), surpassing the eight goals netted in their 5-3 victory over Monaco in February 2017.

● RB Leipzig have lost three consecutive matches in European competition for the first time in their history.

● Manchester City have won 50 of their 91 UEFA Champions League games (D16 L25) – becoming the second fastest team to 50 wins in the tournament’s history after Real Madrid in 2003 (50 wins in 88 games).

● This was Pep Guardiola’s 300th match in charge of Manchester City in all competitions (W219 D36 L45), and the 750th game of his managerial career (W547 D113 L90).

● Man City have benefited from five own goals in the Champions League, with all five being scored at the Etihad.

● Man City’s Jack Grealish became the first Englishman to both score and assist on their UEFA Champions League debut since Wayne Rooney vs Fenerbahçe in September 2004.

● Man City’s Riyad Mahrez has scored five goals in his last five Champions League appearances, one more than he had netted in his previous 29 in the competition (4).

● Christopher Nkunku, who became the first RB Leipzig player to score a Champions League hat-trick, became only the second player to score a hat-trick against Man City in the competition after Lionel Messi in October 2016.