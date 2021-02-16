Julen Lopetegui called Erling Haaland an 'extraordinary' player ahead of Sevilla's Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, but warned that the Norwegian is not the only threat Borussia Dortmund have going forward.

"[Haaland] is one of the rising stars in world football," said the former Spain manager.

"I am focusing solely on him, he's an extraordinary player but he has excellent teammates like [Jadon] Sancho, [Gio] Reyna, [Marco] Reus.

"While you all like to talk about Haaland, I must insist that Dortmund are a very complete side."