Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui believes Chelsea are "designed" to win the Champions League, labelling Frank Lampard's men the best attacking team in England.

LaLiga outfit Sevilla host Chelsea on Wednesday with both teams having already booked their places in the last 16 from Group E.

And Lopetegui was full of praise for Lampard's side, who have scored 22 goals in 10 Premier League games to sit third in the table.

"It's an exciting, tremendous challenge against a team that has been designed to be able to win the Champions League," he told a news conference.

"A team with great footballers and they're currently the best attacking team in England. It will be a tremendous challenge against a very well coached team.

"When we play against them, we know we have the chance to claim top spot in the group as our prize. Obviously, this chance is immediate as there is another game to be played.

"Again, the opportunity [to go top of Group E] tomorrow will help us have a good game."

Only Liverpool, who are second, have scored as many goals as Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea rank fifth for total shots excluding blocks (94) and equal second for shots on target (54).

Only Tottenham (62.1 per cent) and Everton (60.9) have a better big chance conversion than Chelsea's 60, while Lampard's side are equal seventh for total big chances with 20 in their 10 games.

As for Sevilla, they sit fifth in LaLiga – eight points behind leaders Real Sociedad but having played two fewer games.

They have been linked with a move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco, but Lopetegui would not be drawn on a player who would boost his team's attack.

"I won't answer that question [if Sevilla are interested in Isco]," he said.

"Now is the time to speak about my players and my team and I obviously won't speak about any player that's not part of my team, and even less in a Champions League preview."