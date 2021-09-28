FC Porto 1-5 Liverpool

● Liverpool remain unbeaten against FC Porto in their nine meetings in all competitions (W6 D3); in the club’s history, only against Scunthorpe United and Walsall have they played more often without ever losing (11 each).

● FC Porto have lost back-to-back home games in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since September 2017. Indeed, each of their last four home defeats in the competition have come to English clubs, including three against Liverpool (also one v Chelsea).

● Liverpool have won five of their last six away group stage games in the UEFA Champions League (D1), as many as their previous 20 such matches beforehand (W5 D6 L9).

● Liverpool have scored 3+ goals in six consecutive matches for only the third time in the club's history, after doing so in May 2009 and October 1892.

● Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored his 30th and 31st UEFA Champions League goals, overtaking Samuel Eto’o (30) to become the competition’s second-highest scoring African player, behind only Didier Drogba (44).

● Mohamed Salah has scored in six consecutive appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, the first player to do so for the club since himself in April 2018 (seven in a row).

● Sadio Mané has scored five goals against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League, the most by a Liverpool player against a single opponent in the competition. All five such strikes have come away from home, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (six v Ajax) scoring more away goals against an opponent in the competition’s history.

● No player has provided more assists in the UEFA Champions League for Liverpool (excluding qualifiers) than James Milner (12, level with Steven Gerrard).

● Roberto Firmino was only the third substitute to score twice in a UEFA Champions League match for Liverpool, after Ryan Babel v Besiktas in 2007 and Georginio Wijnaldum v Barcelona in 2019.

● Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson tonight became the 27th player to reach 400 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, and first since Steven Gerrard in October 2007.