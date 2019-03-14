Robert Lewandowski was critical of Niko Kovac's "defensive" tactics in Bayern Munich's 3-1 aggregate Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

Bayern left Anfield last month with what was widely regarded as a commendable 0-0 draw, but they were second best in Wednesday's return leg in Munich.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 26th minute when making the most of questionable goalkeeping by Manuel Neuer, and although a Joel Matip own goal late in the half gave Bayern hope, it did not last long.

Virgil van Dijk made it 2-1 21 minutes from time and Mane wrapped things up late on, giving Liverpool a deserved away win at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski was left with little doubt that the team's tactics were to blame.

"We didn't take risks going forward to try and score a goal. We didn't try to play offensive," the Poland international told beIN SPORTS.

"I knew that if we played too defensive it would be tough. We played at home, but that wasn't our game and that's why Liverpool beat us.

"I think we played too deep, didn't want to make too many risks, and I don't know why.

"We tried to push Liverpool, but in offence it was two versus four players and that's why we didn't match them. That wasn't our game.