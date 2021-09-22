Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski was presented with the 2021 European Golden Shoe on Tuesday, marking his achievement as the continent's top goalscorer in the 2020/21 season.

With 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances, Lewandowski comfortably outscored second-placed Lionel Messi (30) and Cristiano Ronaldo (29).

The reigning UEFA and FIFA Best Player averaged 1.50 goals per 90 minutes as Bayern picked up their ninth successive Bundesliga title.

The Polish striker failed to find the back of the net in just four of those 29 games.