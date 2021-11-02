Diego Pablo Simeone said he won't shake Jurgen Klopp's hand after Anfield's match because he never does it.

"I don't like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds," he said.

"I know in the UK it is a custom but I don't share it and I don't like the falseness it may include."

The German coach also weighed in the discourse about the protocols for the coaches : "How I said after the game (in Madrid), if I would have known after the game that he doesn't do it (post-match) - and I didn't know - I wouldn't have tried it. Then I tried it and I was waving or whatever, that was not necessary for me. I was really not happy with that but I know we are both emotional and that was my emotion then, it was not necessary. But now I know he doesn't want to do it after the game so no problem. We shook hands actually before the game so we will do that tomorrow night probably before the game as well, I assume. But after the game, not – fine, absolutely no problem."