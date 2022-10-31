Jurgen Klopp thinks Napoli can go all the way to the Champions League final if they can maintain their current level of performance.

The Liverpool manager has already felt the force of Luciano Spalletti's in-form side this season, losing 4-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on matchday one of the Champions League group stage.

Napoli sit top of Group A with five wins from five games, and also lead Serie A by five points after beating Sassuolo 4-0 on Saturday.

When questioned at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's return fixture at Anfield whether Napoli can reach the Champions League final, Klopp said: "I think if they can play like they play at the moment, they have a good chance to go to the final... I think Napoli is the team in form in Europe, they play really well.

"Spalletti is a very experienced coach, has worked everywhere pretty much, and it looks like all his experience and a few really good signings and good decisions, he brought a group together which works on an exceptionally high level together."

Napoli have not lost since April, and have won a staggering 13 consecutive matches.

Liverpool have had a comparatively poor start to their season, sitting ninth in the Premier League with just four wins from 12 games.

They have fared well in the Champions League, though, winning four of their five group games to qualify along with Napoli for the last 16 with one game to go.

In order to leapfrog the Italians and top the group, Liverpool will need to win by at least four clear goals on Merseyside.

Klopp is not "scared" of facing Napoli again three days after his team were beaten 2-1 at home by Leeds United.

"When I speak about the positive aspects of Napoli at the moment it is because I am a football lover," he said.

"I'm not afraid or scared [of playing them] it's just a tough challenge, that's all. I really respect what they are doing and I know Luciano respects what we have done the last few years."