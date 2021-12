Juventus trained on Tuesday ahead of their final Champions League group game at home to Malmo.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are fighting it out with Chelsea to see who'll finish top of Group H.

Both sides are already qualified for the knock-out phase of the competition with 12 points from five games.

Malmo have just one point to show for their efforts - a 1-1 draw against Zenit St Petersburg.

Juventus won the away fixture with Malmo 3-0.