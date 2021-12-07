German midfielder, Kai Havertz, returned to Chelsea training on Tuesday, with the 22-year-old now fit and expected to travel with Thomas Tuchel's men to Russia to face Zenit in St Petersburg in Group H of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Havertz was a doubt after limping off at half-time in Chelsea's defeat at West Ham last weekend.

If the Premier League side equal or better Juventus' result against Malmo they will secure first place and a potentially more favourable last-16 draw.

Chelsea ground past Zenit 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September.