Porto will host the Champions League final on May 29, with UEFA confirming the clash between Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea has been moved from Istanbul.

The Turkish city had been slated to host the 2020 final, before the coronavirus pandemic led to the closing stages of the tournament being moved to Lisbon and played as one-off matches last August.

The UEFA Champions League final between Man. City & Chelsea will be held at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.#UCL | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/mYmewt1hqH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 13, 2021

Rising COVID-19 cases in Istanbul mean UEFA has again looked to Portugal, with Estadio do Dragao now the host venue for the meeting between newly-crowned English champions City and FA Cup finalists Chelsea, who are in the European showpiece for a third time.