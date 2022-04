Bayern Munich's defeat in the first leg was their 20th against a Spanish team in European competition



This will be Villarreal’s second ever away game against a German side in the UCL – they lost against Bayern in the 2011-12 group stage



Only four of Bayern Munich's 22 shots in the first leg in Spain were on target



Leroy Sané has been directly involved in 12 goals for Bayern Munich in the UCL this season (6G, 6A)

Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma has scored six goals in the UCL this season