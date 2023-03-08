Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting haunted former side Paris Saint-Germain as Bayern Munich reached the Champions League quarter-final with a 2-0 win that secured a 3-0 aggregate triumph.

Julian Nagelsmann's side progressed to the last eight in Europe for a fourth straight season after Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry's second-half strikes in the second leg on Wednesday.

Bayern were earlier indebted to Matthijs de Ligt, though, after his remarkable goal-line clearance thwarted Vitinha in the first half at Allianz Arena.

De Ligt's last-ditch intervention, coupled with Choupo-Moting's cool finish and a breakaway Gnabry goal, saw PSG fail to reach Champions League quarter-finals for a second consecutive season.

Aiming to overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit, PSG created the more promising chances in a first half bereft of cutting edge.

Alphonso Davies produced a last-ditch block to deny Lionel Messi from Nuno Mendes' offload, while Jamal Musiala forced a smart Gianluigi Donnarumma save at the other end.

PSG lost captain Marquinhos to an apparent hip injury soon after, before De Ligt cleared off the line from Vitinha after Yann Sommer's inexplicable error offered an open goal.

Choupo-Moting headed past Donnarumma after the interval, only for Thomas Muller's offside position to ensure the goal did not stand, but the striker was not to be denied.

Muller dispossessed Marco Verratti inside PSG's half before Leon Goretzka's selfless square pass afforded Choupo-Moting a simple 61st-minute tap-in.

Sommer then produced a stunning stop from Sergio Ramos' bullet header before Joao Cancelo teed up Gnabry, who made sure of progression with a composed 89th-minute finish.