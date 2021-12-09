Spanish sports newspapers ripped into Barcelona on Thursday morning after Barcelona's 17-year streak of advancing to the Champions League knockout rounds each season ended on Wednesday with an exit from the group stage that failed to finish on time because of snow in Italy.

Barcelona fell to a 3-0 loss at Bayern Munich that dumped the five-time European champion into a dismal — and deserved — third place in Group E.

"We start a new era, from zero, from here," Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, who rejoined a club in crisis last month, told broadcaster DAZN.

''Below zero'' said Mundo Deportivo's headline, echoing Xavi's comments.

''To hell'' barked AS, while a melancholic Marca headline read ''The sinking.''