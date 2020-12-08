Barcelona Hit New Low At Home To Juventus

Barcelona conceded two goals inside the opening 20 minutes of a home Champions League match for the first time in their clash with Juventus on Tuesday.

After winning a contentious penalty, Cristiano Ronaldo – who missed the reverse fixture as he recovered from COVID-19 – scored his first Champions League goal against Barcelona and Lionel Messi at the sixth attempt.

Ronaldo, who would go on to score from the penalty spot again in the second half, has now scored 14 goals against Barca at Camp Nou in all competitions – more than at any other away stadium in his club career – with two of them coming from the penalty spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal against Barcelona in the Champions League 😳 pic.twitter.com/2DFHbWQzgR — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 8, 2020

Ronald Koeman's side, who lost to Cadiz in LaLiga at the weekend, had won their previous five European games and needed only to avoid a two-goal defeat to top Group G, with both sides already through.

Yet they were further behind in the 20th minute, with United States international Weston McKennie volleying in from close range to condemn the Blaugrana to their worst start to a Champions League game at Camp Nou.

WESTON MCKENNIE!



The goal, the celebration 😍 pic.twitter.com/ycOTpt8Ym0 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 8, 2020

Barca improved before the break, with Messi heavily involved as a couple of efforts were well saved by Gianluigi Buffon and a penalty appeal was waved away despite lengthy VAR check.