Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann praised his team after they defeated Barcelona 3-0 at home in the last match of the Champions League Group E on Wednesday, knocking the Catalans out of the competition after the group stage for the first time in 18 years.

"At the end they are still one of the biggest clubs. We have deserved to win. We have dominated matches and deserved to win. At the end I believe Barcelona are a club with a lot of experience and a lot of good people. Not only Xavi but also other people in the background who will make good decisions for the club. I have said it before that it is not so easy to shake off this one billion something of debt."