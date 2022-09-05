Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the squad for Chelsea's Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

The Gabon international was one of the final major signings of a busy transfer window for Thomas Tuchel's Blues, as they seek to offset the loss of Romelu Lukaku.

The former Barcelona forward arrived at Stamford Bridge with a broken jaw however, throwing into doubt when he would be able to participate.

But with confirmation of Chelsea's 23-man party for their European opener in Croatia comes the news he could be in line for his debut, alongside fellow new recruit Denis Zakaria.

N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva are the two men who drop out for the Blues, as the Premier League side look to take the momentum from their victory over West Ham at the weekend into an opening continental win.