Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid must have "peace of mind" despite their poor Champions League campaign to date following a 2-0 defeat to Club Brugge.

Kamal Soweh and Ferran Jutgla were on target as the surprise Group B leaders made it three wins out of three and left Atleti bottom with three games to play.

Fellow rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Porto also sit on three points alongside the LaLiga club, with Brugge holding a six-point advantage at the summit.

Simeone took the positives out of the loss to the Belgian champions at Jan Breydel Stadium, where Antoine Griezmann missed a penalty.

"It was a game well played," the Atleti head coach told Movistar. "I think we controlled the game we wanted to play. I'm left with a lot of good things.

"There are a lot of Champions League games left to play. You have to have peace of mind, you don't have to get anxious. Everything is open."

The Argentine was left to rue his side's profligacy but praised Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

"We had two or three important chances to score, and a lack of forcefulness means Brugge went into half-time with an advantage," he added.

"But from then on, their key figure was their goalkeeper, without a doubt. We'll have to see if there is a lack of forcefulness to our performance.

"We do not need to lower our arms, lower our guard. There are good things, and there are things that clearly need to be corrected."