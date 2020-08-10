Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko have been identified as the two Atletico Madrid players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The club released a statement on Monday announcing that both players are asymptomatic and will remain in self-isolation while the rest of the squad continues with its preparations ahead of Thursday's Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

As per UEFA demands, all other first-team members and coaching staff underwent tests on Monday and there are no new cases.

Atletico will return to their Majadahonda training facility on Monday ahead of flying out to Lisbon for Thursday's one-legged tie against Leipzig.

Correa has made 44 appearances in all competitions this season, including playing eight times in the Champions League, while Vrsaljko has been used sparingly and has been nursing a knee injury.

Club statement:

"First team players and coaching staff underwent new PCR tests on Sunday and all results have come back negative. After two first team members tested positive on Saturday and following the health protocol, further exams were carried out on their relatives, all of which were negative.

"The club's medical services have been given permission to reveal their identities, thus putting an end to the speculation.

"The first team will return to training on Monday evening without Ángel Correa, who is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, and Sime Vrsaljko, who was recovering from an injury and not training with the group. The Croat is also asymptomatic and will remain at home by decision of the medical services, although his case is considered to be resolved by the health authorities, having generated antibodies (IgG) several months ago. The doctors will monitor both players as per the health protocol.

"The club and its medical services would like to thank the media for the respect shown to the privacy of these two players.

"As a result, 21 first team players and Academy footballers Álex Dos Santos, Manu Sánchez, Riquelme and Toni Moya will travel on Tuesday to the Portuguese capital to focus on the Champions League quarterfinal."