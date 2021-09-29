Atlanta 1-0 Young Boys:

● Atalanta have only lost one of their last 11 Champions League group stage matches (W6 D4) since losing their first three in the group stages in 2019-20.

● Young Boys have lost all four of their away Champions League matches, losing to Juventus, Valencia and Manchester United in the 2018-19 season and Atalanta tonight.

● Matteo Pessina became the first ever Italian to score for Atalanta in the Champions League, with what was their 31st goal in the competition.

● Duván Zapata has been directly involved in eight goals in 11 Champions League starts for Atalanta (4 goals, 4 assists), assisting in each of their two matches this campaign.

● Atalanta’s Matteo Pessina ended a run of 10 matches without a goal in all competitions, scoring for the first time since May against Parma, while at the Gewiss Stadium this was Pessina’s first strike since scoring a brace against Napoli in February.

● Young Boys had just three shots against Atalanta, their fewest ever in a Champions League game – it was 16 fewer than they had in their 2-1 win over Manchester United (19).