Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri scolded his players for having the wrong attitude in the second half despite a 1-0 win over Malmo on Wednesday to close their Champions League Group H campaign on top of the table.

Juventus boss analyzed the match and said: "We must forget straight away this match and the fact we finished as first because tomorrow is Thursday, then on Friday we travel to Venice and on Saturday at 6 pm we play. Considering how in the second half we lacked tension and attention, I wouldn't want to get to Saturday on the same note. This is something that can't happen."

He also mentioned: "The team played well in the first half. In the second half the mental attitude was wrong, we made a lot of mistakes. We also created many chances and this is another thing we have to improve. We have to remain calm but at the same time it's not acceptable to have such a low percentage of goals scored with so many chances created."