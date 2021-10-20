With Aaronson starting, RB Salzburg defeated Wolfsburg 3-1

● RB Salzburg have gone unbeaten in their opening three games of a UEFA Champions League campaign for the first time (W2 D1), while the Austrian side have also won consecutive games in the competition for the first time after beating Lille 2-1 in their last such match (excluding qualifying rounds).

● VfL Wolfsburg are without a win in their last five matches in major European competitions (D2 L3). It’s the longest such run the German team have had without a victory (excluding qualifying rounds).

● Karim Adeyemi scored Salzburg’s opener after 2:04 – it’s the second-earliest goal the Austrian side have scored in the Champions League (after Erling Haaland’s strike against Genk in September 2019 at 1:41). That goal was also the earliest conceded by Wolfsburg in the competition (previously 9:53 against Manchester United in December 2015).

● At 2:04, Karim Adeyemi’s opener for Salzburg was the earliest strike by a German player in a Champions League fixture since Lukas Podolski for Arsenal v Galatasaray in Dec 2014 (2:01)

● Salzburg’s Noah Okafor (21y 149d) was the youngest Swiss scorer in the UEFA Champions League since Dimitri Oberlin in December 2017. In fact, he was also the youngest player from Switzerland to score for a non-Swiss team since Xherdan Shaqiri for Bayern Munich in December 2012.

● Lukas Nmecha (22y 310d) was Wolfsburg’s third-youngest Champions League goalscorer, behind Julian Draxler (21y 360d) and Maximilian Arnold (21y 315d).