Español
Keep beIN
UEFA Champions League

VAR Denies Sterling Late As Llorente Winner Sends Spurs Past Man City In UCL Classic

Fernando Llorente scored towards the end to get Tottenham past Manchester City on away goals in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Getty Images

Raheem Sterling was denied by VAR in injury-time as Manchester City's quadruple hopes came to an end in the most dramatic of circumstances against Tottenham in a classic Champions League quarter-final tie.

The England international thought he had a hat-trick at the death at the Etihad Stadium, but a review showed Sergio Aguero was offside in the build-up as Tottenham were beaten 4-3 on the night and progressed 4-4 via the away goals rule.

 

Spurs had already been assisted by VAR when Fernando Llorente bundled in from close range 17 minutes from time, which ultimately booked a semi-final date with Ajax.

 

A chaotic first half had City 3-2 up at the break, as Sterling wiped out Son Heung-min's brace then scored the hosts' third following a fortunate Bernardo Silva equaliser.  

Aguero's brilliant strike had seemingly put City into the semis before VAR deemed Llorente's apparent handball to be accidental and Pep Guardiola's men saw wild celebrations for Sterling's last-gasp effort curtailed in sensational scenes.

 

UEFA Champions League Raheem Sterling Manchester City Tottenham Sergio Aguero Bernardo Silva Son Heung-min Fernando Llorente
Previous Liverpool Blast Porto To Advance To UCL Semifinal
Read
Liverpool Blast Porto To Advance To UCL Semifinal
Next

Latest Stories