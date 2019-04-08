Sports Burst - The Last Temptation of Pochettino

By Tim Stannard

Italian press reports of Milan pursuit of Pochettino as Tottenham prepares for familiar foes in Tuesday's Champions League encounter

As far as first-world problems go, the choice now facing Mauricio Pochettino is pretty sweet, although admittedly the options looked even tastier a few months ago.

At the end of 2018, the Tottenham manager apparently had the chance to either stay at an exciting project at Spurs or move to the megabucks reconstruction jobs to be done at Manchester United or Real Madrid. Now that those two avenues have closed, another has reportedly opened on the eve of a big week for the Argentinean.

Apparently, Milan would like Pochettino to join over the summer and have $300 million to spend on the transfer market. Quite where that money is coming from is an entirely different question.

But it's food for thought on the eve of a Champions League quarterfinal clash against visiting Manchester City, which will take place in the club's brand spanking new stadium, not that one City player is making a fuss.

"I don't care about the stadium," announced Kevin de Bruyne, as his team continues its quest to win four major titles this season.

Also getting into gear in the Champions League today are Liverpool and Porto with the two sides meeting for successive seasons in the competition on Tuesday, with Liverpool coming out with a 5-0 aggregate win last time around.

The Locker Room will look ahead to all the Champions League quarterfinal clashes at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT.

Multitasking Monday for Chelsea in Premier League push

Monday sees another moral decision time for Chelsea fans.

Do they continue to rally against all things Mauricio Sarri and push for the dismissal of the club's coach (again)? Or do they get behind the team in a week that could see Chelsea in a strong position in the Premier League top four and with a foot in the semifinals of the Europa League.

There's not much time to make that call with Chelsea in action on Monday with a home game against West Ham United. A victory in Stamford Bridge would plonk Chelsea into the lofty heights of third - not bad for a club in 'crisis' - with a two-point lead over Tottenham, all be it with a match in hand.

However, Mauricio Sarri is unhappy at having to play on a Monday when a Europa League quarterfinal clash away at Slavia Prague is taking place on Thursday. "It's very strange," shrugged the Italian not unreasonably.

Over in Turkey and third-placed Besiktas has an away encounter at Rizespor in a rather forlorn-looking attempt to catch up with Galatasaray in second.

Carli Lloyd inspires USWNT to Belgium rout

Time for a cheeky wrap-up of everything else going on out there.

After a few recent wobbles on the pitch the USWNT had a much better Sunday night with a 6-0 rout of Belgium in a friendly with two goals from Carli Lloyd.

PSG's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will spend Monday being watched by millions around the world on the interweb, with his now infamous attempt to prevent his own team from wrapping up the Ligue 1 title by stopping a goal-bound shot from a team-mate on the line.

In Italy, there is talk that the referee who took charge of the Juventus v Milan clash on Sunday could be sent to the naughty step. Michael Fabbri overlooked a penalty for a handball and missed a kick-out by Mario Mandzukic to give the conspiracy theorists in Serie A some fodder for a few days.

