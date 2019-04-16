Sports Burst - A Rash Move For Barcelona?

By Tim Stannard

Strikers of the past and present dominate Champions League clash between Barcelona and Manchester United

Hot-to-trot strikers have been the main topic of conversation ahead of Barcelona's quarterfinal second-leg crunch clash with Manchester United in the Champions League.

For starters, United's boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used to be a pretty good one back in the day and his most famous moment was scoring a last second goal to win the Champions League for Manchester United back in 1999.

The fact that this took place in the Camp Nou has not gone unnoticed by the massed media. "It's a fantastic memory for me," confirmed the Norwegian whose team need to pull off another formidable feat by turning around a 1-0 deficit to Barca from the first leg.

A striker of Manchester United's present has also popped up onto the sports news on Tuesday with a story that Marcus Rashford will be a $130m target for Barcelona this summer in an attempt to find a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

The rumor might sound a little outlandish, however Rashford has just a year left on his contract and has yet to sign a new one.

The third striker in this gaggle of forwards is Lionel Messi who is once again charged with carrying Barcelona on his back and ensuring no repeat of last season's quarterfinal ejection by Roma. "There is no fear, there is excitement," was the message from Barcelona boss, Ernesto Valverde in the nearest the coach gets to a Braveheart-style speech.

Juventus looks to avoid Champions League Ajax scrubbing

While Barcelona is expected to seal the deal and move onto the semifinal stages, the future is a little more blurry for Juventus.

In theory, the hard-bitten, resultist Serie A side should be able to ease past Ajax after a 1-1 scoreline from the first leg in the Netherlands.

However, the Dutch visitors to Turin on Tuesday are potentially a better team than the Italians and only need to work on converting more of the 78 chances created in each game. To an extent, that happened in the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid and that did not go well at all for the reigning champions.

The big concern for Ajax is the fitness of Barcelona-bound midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, who struggled at the weekend in an Eredivisie clash.

Juventus will be removing Cristiano Ronaldo from his stasis chamber on Tuesday and looking to the footballer to pull off some more moments of Champions League magic. But if there is to be a shock in this round, then it could well be in the Allianz Stadium with Ajax scrubbing out Juve.

Los Angeles Clippers make history with record play-offs comeback

Some of the aforementioned teams with a bit of work to be done in the Champions League might take a little bit of inspiration from the NBA play-offs on Monday night. The Los Angeles Clippers looked done and dusted in their Game 2 clash against the Golden State Warriors.

At one point in the encounter, the Clippers were 94-63 down with 7:31 left in the third quarter before turning around a 31-point deficit to win 135-131 and tie the series. It was the biggest ever play-off comeback in quite the California-based kerfuffle. The play-offs continue on Tuesday night.

