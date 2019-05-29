Salah Out For Champions League Redemption As Liverpool Return To Final

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is dreaming of scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final as he looks to banish last season's nightmare.

Salah and Liverpool will contest back-to-back Champions League finals when they face Premier League rivals Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid last year – a result headlined by a shoulder injury to Salah that forced the Egyptian forward off the field in tears in Kiev.

But fast forward 12 months and Salah – who has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season – is determined to put the 2018 heartbreak behind him.

"I am so happy that I have the chance to play another final. I hope I can play the full game this time," Salah told beIN SPORTS.

"I am very excited for that. I hope we can right what happened last season, get a good result and win the competition."

Asked if he dreamed of scoring the winner for Liverpool, Salah replied: "Not just dream. I hope it becomes a reality and I score in the final, then win the African Cup of Nations [being played in Egypt next month] too."

Salah added: "This is our second final in a row. We lost the first but everything feels better this time around and we have more experience than last time.

"We are all looking forward and we had a good preparation period in Spain. We are back in Liverpool and we are feeling very motivated as players and coaching staff. I hope we can win it this time.

"We had great preparations in Spain and it was a good time to prepare there. The team is now at the best level physically. So I hope this stop was an advantage for us in the final."