Ronaldo In Starting XI For Juventus' Champions League Clash With Ajax

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Juventus' starting XI for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Ajax.

The 34-year-old has recovered sufficiently from a thigh injury sustained while on international duty with Portugal last month.

Ronaldo has not played for the Serie A leaders since scoring a hat-trick in the 3-0 last-16 second-leg win over Atletico Madrid on March 12.

Daniele Rugani starts in the centre of defence alongside Leonardo Bonucci with Giorgio Chiellini absent due to a calf injury.

The Dutch side's starting XI is much the same as the one that surprised Real Madrid in the Round of 16, led by Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, Nicolas Tagliafico and Daley Blind.