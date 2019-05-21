Español
UEFA Champions League

Mbappe and Zidane Go Public - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 102

Worry sets in at PSG and Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe and Zinedine Zidane appear to get itchy feet.

beIN SPORTS

Gary Bailey makes his debut on this week's Football Crazy, alongside Kay Murray, as most of the leagues draw to close following a season some will be in a hurry to forget. Zidane and Mbappé send strong messages, but to whom?

Plus, heartbreak and triumph at the finish line of the European Competition hunt, as a number of big names bid farewell ahead of embarking on new ventures.

PSG Gary Bailey Real Madrid kay murray Zidane Zinedine Zidane podcasts footballcrazy Kylian Mbappe
