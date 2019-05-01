Match-Winner van de Beek Hails Ajax's Quick Start Against Spurs

Ajax's match-winning midfielder Donny van de Beek was impressed with the way the Dutch side attacked Tottenham in the early stages of their 1-0 Champions League semifinal victory, but acknowledged Spurs' tactical switch from a back three to a four caused them issues later on.

Ajax, who knocked out holders Real Madrid and Juventus in the previous two rounds, took control from the start and led through van de Beek's 15th-minute strike.

Danny Rose then nearly sliced into his own net and Van de Beek was denied a second by Hugo Lloris' leg before the enforced introduction of Moussa Sissoko - on for Jan Vertonghen after he was unable to continue following a blow to the nose just after the half-hour mark - finally stopped Ajax's midfield controlling proceedings.

Though they eventually stopped Ajax from totally dominating, Spurs were unable to muster much in an attacking sense and Dele Alli's volley straight at Andre Onana in the second half was their only shot on target, while the post denied David Neres a second goal for the Dutch side with 12 minutes remaining.

"I think it was an important moment for us - first 30 minutes, we played really good," van de Beek said.

"After that Tottenham changed something and we had problems with that but I think 1-0, it's okay. Next week we have to finish it at home.

"The beginning was good but after we played not what we can. But we win and we have to make a good plan for next week."