Manchester United makes comeback in second half to beat Atalanta

● Manchester United have won a Champions League game from 2+ goals down for the third time – no side has done so more often in the competition (Arsenal also 3).

● Manchester United have conceded in each of their last 12 home games in all competitions, their longest run without a clean sheet at Old Trafford since February 1964 (13).

● Atalanta led 2-0 after 28 minutes, the second earliest a team has led 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Champions League, after Braga in October 2012 (20 minutes). Manchester United also came back to win that match 3-2.

● Marcus Rashford’s strike was the 300th scored for Manchester United in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, with Rashford also scoring the first back in December 2018.

● Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive Champions League games for Manchester United for the second time, previously doing so in November 2007 en route to lifting the trophy with the Red Devils.

● Bruno Fernandes created eight chances in this match, the most on record for a Manchester United player in a single Champions League game (since 2003-04).