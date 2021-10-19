Manchester City hammers Club Brugge thanks to Mahrez brace

● Manchester City have won 35 of their 53 matches in the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola (D7 L11), with only Bayern Munich (39) winning more games in the competition since the Spaniard took over in 2016-17.

● Club Brugge have failed to win any of their last 13 matches against English sides in Europe (D3 L10) since beating Chelsea at home in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1995 – they have conceded 35 goals across those 13 games.

● This was the 19th time a Pep Guardiola side has scored 5+ goals in a UEFA Champions League match, more than twice as many times as any other manager's sides have done so (Arsène Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson, 8).

● Dating back to 2005-06, Club Brugge have won just one of their last 15 home matches in the UEFA Champions League (D6 L8).

● Manchester City full-back João Cancelo has scored in two of his last three UEFA Champions League matches, netting as many goals as he managed in his first 30 appearances in the competition.

● Riyad Mahrez has scored seven goals in his last seven UEFA Champions League matches, while the Algerian has scored more goals against Club Brugge than he has versus any other side in the competition (5 in 3 games).

● Phil Foden has six goals and six assists in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City. The only player to provide more goals and assists under Pep Guardiola in the competition before turning 22 is Lionel Messi (14 - 9 goals and 5 assists).

● Cole Palmer has become only the third teenager to score in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City after Phil Foden and Kelechi Iheanacho. Aged 19 years and 166 days, Palmer is the 10th youngest Englishman to score in the competition.